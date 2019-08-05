TODAY |

Fair Go: Rural Bay of Plenty school desperate for speed to be lowered outside front gate

A Western Bay of Plenty school that's been waiting 17 years for the speed limit to drop outside its gate has been told it will have to wait another 12 months.

Te Ranga School, on the outskirts of Te Puke, first asked for a drop to the 100km/h speed limit in 2002, according to Western Bay of Plenty District Council records.

Principal Brendan Wilson says they've waited long enough.

"Outside our school, we've got something we can't control, a mere two or three metres from the footpath is a road hurtling past at 100km/h."

Mr Wilson first asked the council to lower the speed limit when he became principal in 2014.

"They seem hamstrung by local and central Government processes and it would seem tragic that there could be a death and injury simply because of these processes."

Gary Elis from the Western Bay of Plenty District Council says speed limit changes are considered every three to five years and Te Ranga has missed out previously because of a speed limit review by NZTA in 2015 and this year local elections and a state highway review.

"We can understand the frustration and it's not just from Te Ranga, there are a number of other schools and communities that need lower speed limits.

"In terms of priority Te Ranga is ten on the list on the criteria, if it was top of the list we would have been doing work there now."

Mr Elis says a police sting on another school in the district revealed 60 per cent of the speeding was done by parents.

"Everyone has responsibility and they've got things they can do. The council has responsibility and things they can do and the drivers have responsibility."

The council estimate the next speed review will be completed by this time next year.

Te Ranga School has been battling for 17 long years for the speed of Te Matai Rd to be lowered from 100km/h. Source: Fair Go
