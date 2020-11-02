Fair Go: Ordering three chicken thighs at KFC turns into kerfuffle for Whangārei customer

Chicken fans rejoice. A Fair Go investigation into KFC combo packs has revealed the fast food giant can supply bespoke packs of chicken for those who prefer a thigh and a breast to a wing and a drumstick - but you have to be lucky.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The investigation was sparked by Whangārei viewer Vanessa Redfern who tried to buy a pack of three thighs but was told she could only buy two.

“When she told me I couldn't buy three I told her I'd be forced to buy two, then drive around the building again to order the third one she refused to sell me... which I did... while the first two pieces got cold. What stupidity?"

KFC told Fair Go, “Chickens only have so many legs, breasts and wings. Our team follows set combinations when packing meals. This means we can't always give you the pieces you request.”

But Fair Go presenter Hadyn Jones purchased a three pack of thighs and the server told him they can do it. KFC confirm they do try to accommodate individual requests when they can.

“Our store staff will always do their very best to accommodate customer requests however there are varying factors that they must take into consideration when completing the order such as immediate availability of the ever so popular thigh.”