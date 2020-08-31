Fair Go: Kind Kiwis step up after Wellington teen loses $900 to sketchy custom bike trader

Cantabrian couple Stu and Leese Rogers went the extra mile when they heard how a teenage boy had been taken for a ride by a motorbike trader on Facebook.

They saw the story about Jack Miller a few weeks ago on Fair Go. Jack had done odd jobs to earn $900 in order to buy a specialised trail bike from an online trader in Christchurch called Goat Custom Pit Bikes.

Jack paid the money early in 2019, with the promise he'd have the bike by April that year. But he never received the bike, and after several months and lots of excuses, he asked for a refund.

The communication stopped, which is why Jack got in touch with Fair Go. The trader - known only as Goat - started to communicate again and made promise after promise, but the money never came.

Fair Go tracked Goat down, establishing his real name was Jayden Ross, and confronted him in person.

Again, he made a promise to pay, saying he just needed to wait till after lockdown, but lockdown came to an end and the refund wasn't made.

Jack still wanted his story to appear on Fair Go to warn others about the dangers of paying money upfront to Facebook traders. He assumed the Fair Go story would be the end of his tale.

But the response from Fair Go viewers was overwhelming. Heaps of people sympathised with the teenager and felt angry about Goat.

Two months on, and even after public naming and shaming, Goat still held onto Jack's money.

In contrast, Stu and Leese Rogers of Farmbike Services in North Canterbury delivered on their promise.

They told Fair Go they had a bike they'd like to customise for Jack, with Stu saying, "I was given a bike when I was a young guy so this is really paying it forward ... By doing this we can show Jack there are nice people out there, especially North Cantabrians."

Stu also got other businesses on board to supply a helmet, boots and freight services. These included South Island Couriers, Motivation Design and H&H Couriers and Transport.

The day came to make a surprise delivery. Jack's mum arranged for Jack to be out walking the dog with her, and Fair Go rolled up with South Island Couriers driver John Giles.

The van came to a stop, the back doors were swung open, and Jack was almost lost for words.

"I'm overwhelmed at the moment," he said. "Thank you so much - it's mint, it's perfect".