TODAY |

Fair Go: When is a jacket not a jacket? When it's made of sweatshirt material, apparently

Hannah Wallis
Fair Go Reporter
Fair Go
More From
New Zealand
Hannah Wallis
Auckland
Business

When Julia Pearson saw a sign saying "40 per cent off all girls' jackets" – she walked straight into Queen Street store Jay Jays to buy a Hogwarts Jacket for her Harry Potter-loving daughter Sophie, aged eight.

At the counter, she was told there was no 40 per cent discount off this Hogwarts jacket, because it’s made of sweat shirting so – more of a sweatshirt than a jacket. 

Julia argued that  'all jackets" should mean "all jackets",  but as staff wouldn’t give the discount, she bought it, but felt she’d been misled, so came to Fair Go.

When Fair Go talked to Jay Jays' parent company, Just Group, they agreed they’d got it wrong. 

Since this type of jacket wasn’t actually covered by the sale, the sign should have read "selected jackets". Just Group said the sign was changed accordingly, after Julia complained. 

They also said in these circumstances, the staff member should have honoured the discount, and they will refund Julia the extra money she has spent. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Forty per cent off all jackets at Jay Jays wasn’t all that it seemed for Julia and daughter Sophie Pearson. Source: Fair Go
More From
New Zealand
Hannah Wallis
Auckland
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
Coles said everyone in the team knows Barrett isn't a dirty player but he has a "bit of a habit of using that shoulder".
Steve Hansen stopped red-carded Scott Barrett apologising at team meeting, Dane Coles says
2
Former All Blacks coach John Hart.
Former All Blacks coach John Hart condemns props, Ben Smith after Wallabies loss
3
Two members of Colombia´s air force, inset, hang from a cable under a helicopter flying a Colombian flag.
Colombia airmen plunge to death wrapped in flag during stunt
4
Sunday’s cameras were allowed into the world of Oranga Tamariki to see what they deal with every day.
'I've seen the dark sides of this country' – Oranga Tamariki social workers describe working on the frontline
5
Strong magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes near Milford Sound, felt as far as lower North Island
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:44
Anna Scott says it wasn't until she saw footage of her son's incident that she realised how close he came to death.

'How lucky they were' - mum joins calls for rail crossing safety after son nearly killed

Strong magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes near Milford Sound, felt as far as lower North Island
01:31
A severe thunderstorm ripped through Taranaki today, with tornados and giant hail storms damaging property and cutting power.

Container blows onto car on Auckland wharf, trapping person
01:44
The 28-year-old who has been the face of the land occupation says she's had to "respectfully decline" the offers.

Ihumātao protest leader Pania Newton courted by several political parties