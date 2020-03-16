Fair Go investigates: Are women's pants pockets really smaller then men's?

A Fair Go investigation into pocket sizes has confirmed what men have been telling women for years.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Your pockets are too small hence I'm carrying all your things."

On the back of an American study, Fair Go measured the pockets of complete strangers. In a small sample size, men's pockets were found to be twice the size of their female counterparts.

Data journalists from the website The Pudding measured the pockets of the top 20 jean brands in America. They found women's pockets were 48 per cent shorter and 6.5 per cent narrower.

You can view their findings here.

Jan Diehm, who sneaked into dressing rooms with handfuls of jeans, told Fair Go her research was conclusive.

"We found out what every women or person who wears women’s jeans already knows to be true. Women's pockets can’t hold anything you need them to hold," said Ms Diehm.

They also measured pockets against many everyday items.

"Only 10 per cent can fit the average women’s hand. It’s impossible to fit phones, wallets and anything you would need in a pocket," she said.

Auckland-based fashion designer Tanya Carlson says pockets are problematic.

"They carry weight and put strain on the seams," said Ms Carlson.

Tanya has designed fake pockets and pants with no pockets. She says pants without pockets are far more popular.

"Women say I love pockets, I love a garment with pockets and then they will go and buy a garment without pockets so it’s contrary."

Men spoken to by Fair Go tell tales of having to carry their partner's particulars while out. Like Chad.