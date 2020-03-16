TODAY |

Fair Go investigates: Are women's pants pockets really smaller then men's?

Hadyn Jones, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A Fair Go investigation into pocket sizes has confirmed what men have been telling women for years.

Your playlist will load after this ad

On the back of an American study, Fair Go measured the pockets of complete strangers. Source: Fair Go

"Your pockets are too small hence I'm carrying all your things."

On the back of an American study, Fair Go measured the pockets of complete strangers. In a small sample size, men's pockets were found to be twice the size of their female counterparts.

Data journalists from the website The Pudding measured the pockets of the top 20 jean brands in America. They found women's pockets were 48 per cent shorter and 6.5 per cent narrower.

You can view their findings here.

Jan Diehm, who sneaked into dressing rooms with handfuls of jeans, told Fair Go her research was conclusive.

"We found out what every women or person who wears women’s jeans already knows to be true. Women's pockets can’t hold anything you need them to hold," said Ms Diehm.

They also measured pockets against many everyday items.

"Only 10 per cent can fit the average women’s hand. It’s impossible to fit phones, wallets and anything you would need in a pocket," she said.

Auckland-based fashion designer Tanya Carlson says pockets are problematic.

"They carry weight and put strain on the seams," said Ms Carlson.

Tanya has designed fake pockets and pants with no pockets. She says pants without pockets are far more popular.

"Women say I love pockets, I love a garment with pockets and then they will go and buy a garment without pockets so it’s contrary."

Men spoken to by Fair Go tell tales of having to carry their partner's particulars while out. Like Chad.

"If you are going out for the night, you always end up carrying everything, don’t you."

New Zealand
Hadyn Jones
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:24
US nears national shutdown as officials close bars, restaurants, schools around country to fight coronavirus
2
Australian who flew to NZ while awaiting coronavirus test result responds to critics
3
All large gatherings, with exception of schools, to be cancelled due to coronavirus - PM
4
Police identify four-year-old boy as victim of fatal car crash near Gisborne
5
'Please think of other people' - Levin woman who sat behind man with coronavirus on plane speaks from isolation
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:01

Three men facing almost 30 charges in Tauranga as trial begins over botched Bella Vista subdivision
00:14

Jury adjourns for night in case of Samoan chief accused of human trafficking, slavery

Tropical Cyclone Gretel to bring rain and strong winds as it brushes top of North Island
00:24

PM demonstrates 'East Coast wave' as coronavirus alternative to handshakes, hongi