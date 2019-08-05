TODAY |

Fair Go: Dunedin man outraged council demanding his firewood 'awning' needs consenting - 'It’s really pathetic'

Anna Burns-Francis
Anna Burns-Francis
Fair Go Reporter
Fair Go
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Anna Burns-Francis

Remember the battle over the Dunedin treehouse?

Well, now there’s another small structure that’s got the same council hot under the collar – this time, a piece of tin for keeping firewood dry.

Richard Anderson’s been told to pull down the seven-metre sheet of tin attached to the back fence of his Mosgiel home, because the Dunedin City Council claims it’s in breach of local and Building Act rules.

“It’s really pathetic… as if they’ve got nothing better to do,” says Mr Anderson.

The spat started after one of Mr Anderson’s neighbours complained about his garden shed. When council inspectors came to visit, they had a look around.

“Therein lies the problem… whilst here, in their wisdom, they decided to look at other issues around – two garden sheds and the firewood shelter.”

He was told the council was obliged to check out all structures on the property once a complaint had been received – but it seems that didn’t extend to Mr Anderson’s neighbour, who also appears to be in breach of the rules himself.

“It’s not fair, and it’s not reasonable in the way they approach it,” he said.

The council told Fair Go it had legal advice that it was obliged to investigate all structures on a property, but the council refused to provide a copy of its legal advice and cases it relied on for precedence, citing legal privilege.

Mr Anderson fixed everything else on the council’s list, but he’s holding firm over his firewood awning.

“It doesn’t pose a danger to anyone, and it’s pretty sturdy.”

It’s also keeping his firewood dry – because without it, he would be in breach of another local rule, burning wet wood.

“I’ve certainly heard of council having words with people about emissions [when they’ve used wet firewood],” he said.

The council told Mr Anderson they believe the awning is a ‘building structure’ but won’t explain why – despite his requests for clarification. It told Fair Go to be an awning, it would need to be covered in a ‘lightweight’ material.

The Building Act does allow for an exemption to build awning structures.

Dunedin City Council told Fair Go the awning is not an awning – it’s an illegal structure under the Building Act, but wouldn’t explain why it didn’t meet the threshold for an exemption.

It also made a suggestion – Mr Anderson could store his firewood in a wood storage box, available from a hardware shop.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Richard Anderson lives near Dunedin’s famous Oke family treehouse, which was deemed by Dunedin City Council to be in breach of the Building Code.
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Anna Burns-Francis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:13
Raymond is pulling out all the stops on his farm near Taihape.
Watch: Best landlord ever? Kind-hearted Kiwi farmer constructs insulated wool home for his dogs
2
Richard Anderson lives near Dunedin’s famous Oke family treehouse, which was deemed by Dunedin City Council to be in breach of the Building Code.
Fair Go: Dunedin man outraged council demanding his firewood 'awning' needs consenting - 'It’s really pathetic'
3
Police send reinforcements to Ihumātao protest 'to maintain order'
4
NZ’s 40-year-old abortion law is finally getting the update many have been waiting for.
Sweeping abortion reforms will see it removed from Crimes Act
5
For the All Blacks, there is no room for distractions while Australia are openly talking about building to Rugby World Cup.
All Blacks' attitude to Bledisloe couldn't be more different to the Wallabies'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:09
1 NEWS’ Kimberlee Downs reports from Hong Kong, where flights, roads and rail lines have ground to a halt.

Opinion: A day and night at the Hong Kong protests

01:13
Raymond is pulling out all the stops on his farm near Taihape.

Watch: Best landlord ever? Kind-hearted Kiwi farmer constructs insulated wool home for his dogs
00:25
Andrew Little said some behaviour was “totally inappropriate in what is already a very stressful time”.

Abortion 'safe zone' to stop women being 'harassed, intimidated, confronted' - Andrew Little

00:34
The Infrastructure Minister says scattered “stones on an old cow farm” don't have greater significance than building houses for whānau.

Shane Jones labels protestors at Ihumātao 'freedom campers'