Fair Go: When the drugs killing your cancer are also destroying your favourite armchair

A shock find under his favourite armchair led Ngatea man Tom Donaghy to discover the drugs that saved his life are also wrecking his furniture.

Donaghy, who underwent extensive treatment for prostate cancer, was amazed to find a tag under his chair warning about the dangers of radiation treatment on his $1800 leather Lay Z Boy.

"People on medication and cancer treatment would have an effect on the leather," Tom told Fair Go as he wriggled out from under his chair.

"Unbeknown to me, the cancer treatment I had may have affected it."

Donaghy found the tag after the headrest on his Lay Z Boy started to peel away.

He was tipped off by an upholsterer that there may be a warning tag under the fold-out footrest on his chair.

Van Dyk's furniture store in Rotorua, who sold him the chair, recommended Donaghy file an insurance claim.

Donaghy purchased extra insurance for the chair through Australian-based Multimaster Insurance at a cost of $179 for five years' cover.

Donaghy was dismayed to have his insurance claim denied. Multimaster told him the peeling was consistent with "wear and tear".

After being approached by Fair Go, Van Dyk's furniture store agreed to contact Lay Z Boy and review the situation.

They quickly agreed to supply Donaghy with a brand new Lay Z Boy of his choosing.

Daniel Van Dyk says it's stated on the label under the chair and on a swing tag that comes with every piece of furniture that cancer treatment can affect leather products.

"We have every sympathy for Tom’s situation and while the damaged chair is out of warranty (Lay Z Boy guarantee the leather for three years), we are happy to confirm that together with Lay Z Boy, we are providing Tom and Kerry with a brand new chair," he says.

"We wish Tom all the best with his recovery."

Fair Go approached Multimaster Insurance for comment.

They couldn't find any record of Donaghy, despite writing to him to deny his insurance claim.