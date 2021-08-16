Fair Go: Customers left with hefty funeral bills as policy shuts down

They paid into it thinking when they die they are sorted, now around 2000 Credit Union customers are furious they’ll potentially leave their loved ones with a large funeral bill.

Around 2650 people, mostly South Islanders, are currently part of the New Zealand Credit Union’s Credicare Scheme, which the union tried to close.

Fair Go spoke with eight members who had paid into the scheme for over two decades, thinking their next of kin would receive around $10,000 when they died.

"I feel like a friend of mine shat on me," Meronea Dawson told Fair Go.

"They are thieving off us," said Raeleen Epere.

The New Zealand Credit Union announced in June they were closing the scheme, leaving the 2000 members without funeral care.

They offered members a $50 credit in their accounts, despite the fact customers believe they had paid upwards of $10,000 into the scheme since it started in the early 90s.

Several of the members came to Fair Go after attending meetings with the union, who told them it would be closing.

"When I see grown men and women with tears in their eyes. How the hell are they going to pay for their funeral costs? What sort of parasite would do that?" asked Wayne White, who attended the meeting with NZCU CEO Gavin Earle.

Earle said the Credit Union is now rethinking the future of the scheme after hearing the feedback from members.

"We acknowledge that we could have approached the proposed closure of Credicare in a different way and we are sorry that our recent communication has caused concern and distress for some Credicare members.

"We have listened to the feedback and are committed to working together with Credicare members to determine its future," Earle said.

"We are genuinely trying to do the right thing for members."

The scheme will now be extended until January when another decision on its future will be made.

But, the members aren’t holding out much hope.

"At my age, I can’t get affordable cover," John Cavanagh told Fair Go.

Cavanagh is realising he’s too old to get further funeral insurance.