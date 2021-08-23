Fair Go: Can a supermarket really stop me loading up on toilet paper?

The Fair Go inbox has been filling up fast with questions from viewers confused about lockdown rules and regulations. Here's a sample.

If my tradie is an essential worker (like an electrician) can he come and work on my house during Level 4?

No. Unless it's essential and an emergency. Like fixing an oven so you can cook or your water supply is broken. You can't get him in to build your deck or finish those renovations. Leave that till later and don't get any ideas about DIY. Now is the time to DDIY - Don't Do It Yourself.

Do I legally have to wear a mask?

Yes. Whether you're travelling, shopping, filling up with petrol or an essential worker doing the mahi - right now, masks are compulsory by law. There’s always a but; if you are under 12, or have a disability that makes wearing a mask unsuitable you are exempt - but of course you can still spread Covid so think about it carefully.

While it’s not mandatory to wear a mask if you're going for a walk or bike ride, this Delta variant is super contagious, so it's a good idea to maintain social distance of two metres and to mask up.

Can a store legally limit me to buying only four rolls of toilet paper?

Yes – but the store should clearly state what limits there are, and the limit has to apply fairly to all shoppers. Shops can also increase the price if they have reasonable grounds but if it looks like they are just jacking them up for their own gain, you can complain using the price watch website.

Toilet paper was a hot item for panic buyers. Source: istock.com