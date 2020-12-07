Fair Go: 11-year-old sniffs out a solution for Queenstown's lockdown dog poo problem

An unexpected and unsightly consequence of lockdown in Queenstown was an increase in the amount of dog poo found on its scenic walking tracks.

But 11-year-old Heidi Green has kicked up a stink and got the Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) to take action.

Heidi Green, a student at Remarkables Primary School, worked with Fair Go as one of the programme's young Consumer Heroes.

She'd already devised a presentation to make to Queenstown's Mayor Jim Boult about the various solutions possible.

These included installing a bin on the walking track in Shotover Country, digging pits for the poo, erecting signs encouraging owners to pick up after their dogs, and supplying bags to use.

Fair Go arranged for Heidi to meet with the Mayor. He said as a keen walker he was aware of the problem, but that Heidi had given him the impetus to raise the issue with Council.

The Council agreed to fund the installation of a bin, at a cost of more than $1000, part of the way down the track, and also to put up several signs asking owners to pick up after their dogs.

The Mayor isn't a great fan of tailor-made poo bags as he believes even the compostable ones can take some time to degrade, but he was keen to promote the re-use bags from bread, rice or other goods.

Heidi, a dog owner herself, was pleased the Council had responded so positively and was keen to see if the measures would make a difference.

She said to the Mayor that if they didn't, she'd get back to him about the need for more bins or to ask him to look at other options.