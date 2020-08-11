Failure to act in protecting Australia's elderly against Covid-19

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned to be prepared for more coronavirus deaths, particularly amongst the elderly.

Some 352 people have died during the crisis so far, mostly in Victoria where more than 160 deaths have been linked to aged care homes.

Twenty-one people died in Victoria alone on Wednesday and most were aged over 70.

"It's so important that as we continue to move through this difficult time that we stay focused on protecting the most vulnerable," Mr Morrison said in a video posted on Facebook.

"They are the elderly in our community; (we need to) not just (look) after their health but wherever possible ... ensure they are treated with dignity and respect."

The aged care royal commission this week examined the impact of the pandemic on the elderly and heard more than 68 per cent of the people who've died were aged care residents.

That is one of the highest COVID-19 death rates amongst older people in the world.

Geriatric specialist Professor Joseph Ibrahim told the commission on Wednesday residents were treated as second-class citizens and "hundreds ... will die prematurely because people have failed to act" to protect them.

I want to assure you that where there are shortcomings in these areas they will be acknowledged and lessons will be learned - Scott Morrison, Australia Prime Minister

"We know that in the days and weeks ahead there will be more difficult news ... we need to continue to brace ourselves for that," Mr Morrision said.