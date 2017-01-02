 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Failed rubbish tip rescue peeves rescuers forced to send helicopter to investigate

share

Source:

NZN

Rescue teams are peeved off after being forced to send a helicopter to investigate an emergency alert coming from a beacon discarded at a rubbish tip.

A look at what's happening to our rubbish and whether it's putting our clean green image at risk.

Source: 1 NEWS

The alert hit the Rescue Coordination Centre's network about 1.20pm on Thursday, coming from the Whitby area in Auckland .

But when investigated by a chopper, the beacon's signal was thought to have come from a rubbish tip where there were no injured people awaiting rescue.

Search and rescue officer Nick Burt believes the beacon was incorrectly thrown in the tip with its battery still installed before possibly being set off when run over by machinery working in the facility.

The problem facing authorities when it went off was that the beacon's registration details had not been kept up to date.

Because it was still associated with a vessel that had since been onsold a number of times, rescue teams were unable to call the beacon's owner to check if there was a real emergency, he said.

And with the alert coming from a search radius that included the waters around Auckland, Mr Burt said he "was forced to send a rescue helicopter to locate it in case someone was in distress".

It was a mission that not only wasted valuable dollars, but one that could have endangered lives, he said.

"This search and rescue operation has tied up a valuable resource that had there been another emergency we couldn't have used because we were searching for a beacon in a rubbish dump," he said.

The alert was a timely reminder to keep beacon registration details up to date and to dispose of them properly, Mr Burt said.

The best way to get rid of old beacons was to return them to the retailer who sold them or to post them to the Rescue Coordination Centre for safe disposal.

However, they could also be safely thrown away if their batteries were first removed, Mr Burt said.

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

09:06
1
Reporter Katie Bradford says Labour are probably kicking themselves for not introducing simultaneous Paid Parental Leave.

Inside Parliament: Changes for Paid Parental Leave - 'It gave National an easy hit'


2
A look at what's happening to our rubbish and whether it's putting our clean green image at risk.

Failed rubbish tip rescue peeves rescuers forced to send helicopter to investigate

00:29
3
Webber scored a crucial try in the second spell as NZ edged Argentina 21-19 at the Dubai Sevens.

NZ Sevens star Joe Webber bamboozles Argentinian defenders with electrifying footwork

00:21
4
The man who threw the punch, Barry Robert Baker Jr, has been sentenced in Pennsylvania to three to six years in prison.

'You are a predator' - US judge eviscerates 'bully' who sucker-punched man with cerebral palsy

00:30
5
After a perfect opening day, New Zealand were sent packing 14-12.

Black Ferns Sevens dumped out of World Series opener by flying USA

A look at what's happening to our rubbish and whether it's putting our clean green image at risk.

Failed rubbish tip rescue peeves rescuers forced to send helicopter to investigate

The alert come from the Whitby area in Auckland.


09:06
Reporter Katie Bradford says Labour are probably kicking themselves for not introducing simultaneous Paid Parental Leave.

Inside Parliament: Changes for Paid Parental Leave - 'It gave National an easy hit'

Katie Bradford says Labour are probably kicking themselves.

01:46
Residents remain without tap water and have been preparing for more downpours.

Student Volunteer Army descends on flood-damaged Roxburgh to lend a helping hand

State Highway 8 will open this weekend before closing for four days next week.

Police close the streets around a Christmas market after a suspicious object was found in Potsdam, eastern Germany, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. ( Julian Staehle/dpa via AP)

German police evacuate Christmas market before destroying parcel containing nails, firecracker

There were no injuries reported in the evacuation or demolition of the package.

Police car generic.

Hamilton bus driver punched in head following crash

A 38-year-old man has been charged with assault after allegedly punching a bus driver after a crash in Hamilton.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 