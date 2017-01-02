Failed rubbish tip rescue peeves rescuers forced to send helicopter to investigate

Rescue teams are peeved off after being forced to send a helicopter to investigate an emergency alert coming from a beacon discarded at a rubbish tip.

Source: 1 NEWS

The alert hit the Rescue Coordination Centre's network about 1.20pm on Thursday, coming from the Whitby area in Auckland .

But when investigated by a chopper, the beacon's signal was thought to have come from a rubbish tip where there were no injured people awaiting rescue.

Search and rescue officer Nick Burt believes the beacon was incorrectly thrown in the tip with its battery still installed before possibly being set off when run over by machinery working in the facility.

The problem facing authorities when it went off was that the beacon's registration details had not been kept up to date.

Because it was still associated with a vessel that had since been onsold a number of times, rescue teams were unable to call the beacon's owner to check if there was a real emergency, he said.

And with the alert coming from a search radius that included the waters around Auckland, Mr Burt said he "was forced to send a rescue helicopter to locate it in case someone was in distress".

It was a mission that not only wasted valuable dollars, but one that could have endangered lives, he said.

"This search and rescue operation has tied up a valuable resource that had there been another emergency we couldn't have used because we were searching for a beacon in a rubbish dump," he said.

The alert was a timely reminder to keep beacon registration details up to date and to dispose of them properly, Mr Burt said.

The best way to get rid of old beacons was to return them to the retailer who sold them or to post them to the Rescue Coordination Centre for safe disposal.