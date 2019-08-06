TODAY |

'Faeces, vomit, blood, broken glass' – Auckland woman shares horror story of New Year's Eve Airbnb rental gone wrong

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Property

An Auckland woman has shared her story of an Airbnb rental gone horribly wrong, after a New Year’s Eve booking left a trail of broken glass, bodily fluid, and a memento to her dead brother broken.

Yvonne Godfrey and her husband decided to list their home on Airbnb and had a number of positive experiences.

Last New Year’s Eve, however, a decision to rent their home to a woman with one good reference took a turn for the worse, when they received a call from their neighbour’s saying it had become "party central".

Their listing was for a maximum of five people, but an estimated 50 were living up large, downing around 90 litres of alcohol in the process.

"We walked in and just went 'oh my gosh'. What has happened to our home?

"Immediately, actually, the tears sprung up for me. I just felt violated. It was faeces, vomit, blood from one end of the house to the other," she told Seven Sharp. 

The cruellest blow was damage to a memento to her Yvonne’s dead brother Peter.

"This is a plaque to my brother, who was very special in my life and died a few years ago. There was a glass heart under it, and they'd smashed that and just shoved it under the fridge."

The renter sent a "self-justifying" message to Yvonne claiming they had respected the property.

Airbnb insurance replaced the carpet, and Yvonne and her husband have pulled the listing.

She has some advice for anyone considering putting up their home: "You need multiple references. Because this girl had rented before, and she had one reasonable reference, but I don't think that's enough."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Seven Sharp’s Tim Wilson looks at one couple’s horror story. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Property
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:13
Pita Turei called growing tensions at the disputed site a result of failing to teach Māori history.
Ihumātao protest movement has 'based its campaign on misinformation' – iwi advocate
2
The former Shark did brilliantly to reel in a long ball and get his feet down to complete a touchdown catch at Jets training camp.
Ex-NRL star Valentine Holmes makes first highlights-reel play as he chases NFL dream
3
A counterfeit $50 note recovered by Police - it features a "20" in the transparent window instead of the correct "50".
Marlborough police warn of poorly-made counterfeit $50 notes in circulation
4
Tim Paine was probably making a gag about Stokes' heritage but his execution was severely lacking.
Aussie captain bizarrely sledges Ben Stokes about Sir Richard Hadlee during Ashes
5
The Aussie broadcaster says the fact Kearney had a meltdown during the Warriors' loss to the Raiders tells you how dire things are.
'Gross disappointment of underachieving' - Peter Sterling slams woeful Warriors
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:06
Nic and Marie baked up the idea over drinks three years ago, hoping to make the world better by baking treats.

Good Bitches Baking stopped from promoting social media posts
05:13
Dr Kim McGregor discussed recommended changes to New Zealand’s criminal justice system.

Victims 'not feeling properly supported' through court system, Chief Victims Advisor says

The study found there’s no evidence increasing immigration numbers pushed up the cost of homes.

Property market outlook 'optimistic' as national house values remain firm
01:32
The National Party Leader talked about the issues facing New Zealand’s economy on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

Economy 'anything but hunky-dory', Simon Bridges says amid predictions of further economic slowdown