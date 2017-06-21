'The fact of a recording has never actually been established' - PM defends handling of Todd Barclay's secret recording scandal

Prime Minister Bill English has defended his handling of the National Party's secret recording scandal, saying it was never established a recording existed.

National MP Todd Barclay isn't seeking re-election in Clutha-Southland after being embroiled in the alleged secret taping of staff in his Gore electorate office.

He had consistently denied doing anything wrong, and also said he hadn't told Mr English, who had held the seat previously, he had made any recordings during a period when tension in the office was running high.

That was blown apart last week when Mr English said he had made a statement to police last year in which he confirmed Mr Barclay had told him that he did make the recording.

Today Mr English repeatedly told Three's the Nation it had never been conclusively proven Mr Barclay had recorded anyone.

"The fact of a recording has never actually been established. The police investigated, came to no conclusion, no court decision," he said.

Mr English defended his inconsistent statements about what he knew by saying at the time there was a confidentiality agreement around the settlement of an employment dispute and a police investigation.

"I didn't know what I could and couldn't say. I did not want to compromise either of those pretty serious processes."

"I could have explained it better, but that's 20/20 hindsight.

"At the time, information that I had I'd passed to the electorate chair and subsequently to the police when they were asking questions."

Mr English said he was not a lawyer and when the matter of the recording arose it was fairly quickly in the hands of the police.

"In New Zealand, the way our system works, the police investigate, they then lay charges, then it's up to a court to actually decide whether the act was actually criminal. That process has not occurred. In New Zealand people are presumed to be innocent till proven guilty."

He said the situation was one when two good people he knew fell out very badly.

"A difficult employment dispute grows out of that. I was not a part of that dispute at all. That had to be resolved between the employer and employee who both had obligations."

It was put to him that he had been "shifty".