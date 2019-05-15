TODAY |

Facebook's live streaming restrictions 'good first step' but more work to do - PM

The Prime Minister has described Facebook's restrictions on live streaming as a "good first step", after the platform announced today it would create a 'one strike' policy, following the Christchurch terrorist attacks.

"The March 15 terrorist highlighted just how easily live streaming can be misused for hate," Jacinda Ardern said. "Facebook has made a tangible first step to stop that act being repeated on their platform."

The 'one strike' policy will see users restricted from using live streaming for a set period of time.

"For instance, someone who shares a link to a statement from a terrorist group with no context will now be immediately blocked from using Live for a set period of time," Guy Rosen, Facebook's vice president of product management said.

Facebook will also invest $7.5 million into research to improve image and video analysis technology.

"Multiple edited and manipulated versions of the March 15 massacre quickly spread online, and the take down was slow as a result," Ms Ardern said.

"New technology to prevent the easy spread of terrorist content will be a major contributor to making social media safer for users, and stopping the unintentional viewing of extremist content like so many people in New Zealand did after the attack, including myself, when it auto played in Facebook feeds."

The March 15 killings were live streamed on Facebook. In the days after the attacks, Facebook said it removed 900 edited versions of the 17-minute video.

The incident spurred Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to hold the 'Christchurch Call' in Paris with tech and world leaders to look into stopping the spread of extreme violence online.  

"Facebook's decision to put limits on live streaming is a good first step to restrict the application being used as a tool for terrorists and shows the Christchurch Call is being acted on," Ms Ardern said. 

"There is a lot more work to do, but I am pleased Facebook has taken additional steps today alongside the Call and look forward to a long term collaboration to make social media safer by removing terrorist content from it."

    The changes come in the wake of the Christchurch terrorist attack livestreamed on the platform.
