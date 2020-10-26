Facebook removes page for controversial anti-vax party Advance NZ — again

Another Advance New Zealand Facebook page has been removed for violating the platform's policies.

Jami-Lee Ross has created the Advance NZ party. Source: Jami-Lee Ross / Facebook

In a statement this morning, a Facebook spokesperson said the page was removed after another version of the party's Facebook profile was removed last year, just ahead of the election.

"When we remove pages for violating our policies, we don't allow them to circumvent this by creating new Facebook pages," the spokesperson said.

"We have removed Advance New Zealand Party’s Facebook page for violating this policy."

Advance New Zealand/the New Zealand Public Party's original page was removed from Facebook for repeatedly breaching the social media site's misinformation and harm policies. The party has garnered steady controversy for its anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown stances,

Last year, then-party co-leader Billy Te Kahika called Facebook's decision an attack on "free speech", adding he was "horrified beyond belief".