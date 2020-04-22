Facebook launches kids version of Messenger app

Facebook has today released a child-friendly version of its Messenger app designed to incorporate parental control and safety features.

Facebook is launching a child-friendly version of its Messenger app - Messenger Kids. Source: Supplied

Messenger Kids is aimed at children aged 6-12, and incorporates strict privacy and oversight features for parents to monitor and moderate their child's interactions with others.

There is no advetising or in-app purchases incorporated into Messenger Kids and Facebook says their information will not be used for ads.

Netsafe CEO Martin Cocker said the app would be a good tool for parents of children under 13 because it incorporates many online safety features - but also cautioned that no app's safety features are 100 per cent water-tight.

"It's important that parents recognise the need to teach their child the online safety basics before they start using social media, and that they have regular and open conversations with their child about what they are doing online as it helps to mitigate potential harm," Mr Cocker said.

"Encourage your child to share with you if they have upsetting experiences and make sure they know how to use the block and report features available on Messenger Kids."

Mr Cocker said things like online bullying may still take place before a parent can realise it has happened, so groundwork also has to be done to reduce potential harm.

"If parents are looking to install Messenger Kids, it's also a good time to use Netsafe's free Online Safety Parent Toolkit," he said.

"It's a simple seven step framework to give every parent in New Zealand access to the support they need to teach their kids how to access digital opportunities and reduce harm."

The app can be downloaded from all major app stores, and more information is available at messengerkids.com.

WHAT ARE CHILDREN USING THE WEB FOR?

Netsafe undertook research last year into the online experiences of New Zealand children aged 9-17. The key findings were:

- Most kids use the internet for entertainment, learning and socialising, e.g. 90 per cent watched video clips at least once a week.

- Children were much less likely to go online for activities such as discussing social problems online, writing a blog or connecting with people from a different background for example. These activities were called community, civic and creative opportunities.

- Social media is ubiquitous among children of all ages who use these tools primarily for socialising and entertainment.

- There is a big jump in the use of the internet to connect with others over social media between 12-14.

- Girls were more likely to be using instant messaging and photo-sharing apps while boys were more likely to be using the internet for online gaming.