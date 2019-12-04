TODAY |

Facebook creates $50,000 grant fund for New Zealand group events

Source:  1 NEWS

Facebook is calling for applications for a share of $50,000 in funding aimed at bringing Facebook group members together offline for worthy causes.

An illustration from the Facebook Groups Fund site. Source: Supplied

The Facebook Groups fund comes on the back of research commissioned by Facebook which showed groups are increasingly popular among Kiwis.

Facebook’s Director of Policy for Australia and New Zealand Mia Garlick said Facebook wants to support group activities that help build social cohesion.

"We know Facebook Groups provide valuable opportunities for communities throughout New Zealand to come together, not just online but in neighbourhoods, on sporting fields and at the marae, and we hope these grants will make more activities possible," Ms Garlick said.

A total funding pool of $50,000 has been established, with grant applications for between $500 and $5000 being considered.

Proposals can be made by group aministrators over the age of 18 until January 23, or until 500 applications have been received - whichever is earlier.

Further details are available here.

