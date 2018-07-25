 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Facebook appeal over classic Ford Mustang stolen from Ashburton property garners huge response

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice

Cantebury man Zek Campey was house-sitting for his parents on Monday when the house was broken in to, and his father’s 1965 Ford Mustang was stolen.

The house is located on Creek Road, Ashburton, and was broken into between 12:30pm to 1:30pm, Mr Campey says in a Facebook post.

The 27-year-old says the car would have possibly been around Company Road at 1:15pm and reached Rolleston at 4:00pm.

On a Facebook post on Tuesday, Mr Campey has offered a reward for any knowledge of the car's whereabouts.

The Mustang was in "immaculate condition" and "stands out," he says.

The post has since been shared more than 8,000 times and received over 600 comments.

NZ Herald reports the theft was reported to police.

Zek Campey was house-sitting for his parents when his father's 1965 Ford Mustang was stolen. Source: Facebook
Topics
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic
2

Watch: ‘Always done it’ - All Blacks Sevens star Kurt Baker on nude victory photo ritual (more photos inside)
3

Video: Belgian rider escapes serious injury after horrific crash on Tour de France that saw him fly over rock wall
4

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel to debut for Black Caps against Pakistan
5

Highlanders rubbish rumours that Quade Cooper is set to move south
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Gordon Langkilde of Samoa is tackled by Owen Jenkins of Wales during the HSBC London Sevens at Twickenham Stadium on May 21, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images for World Rugby)

Samoa sevens star charged with assault after alleged fight at World Cup
01:02
1 NEWS' political editor Jess Mutch asked why his party has put forward a bill now after nine years in power.

Watch: Simon Bridges denies National's medicinal cannabis bill is a 'stunt' after tough question
Supporters gathered at parliament to support medicinal cannabis legalisation

Medicinal cannabis bill brings Health Select Committee to deadlock
00:34
The chapel, erected in 1910, was severely damaged in the 2011 earthquake.

Take a tour through Christchurch’s lovingly restored Rose Chapel
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
02:29
Simon Bridges says the Government's medicinal cannabis bill doesn't have enough regulatory controls.

Watch: Winston Peters accuses National of 'silly politics' and being 'leaderless rabble' after criticism of medicinal cannabis bill

Showers to end the day for most the country

Kim Richmond argued with partner over 'Feelers CD' in car on night she died, court hears

'Shock increases' on cigarette tax ineffective, says ASH - 'there was no plan'

Watch: 3D graphic shows how kauri dieback could spread through mighty Tāne Mahuta, as scientists make breakthrough