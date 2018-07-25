Facebook appeal over classic Ford Mustang stolen from Ashburton property garners huge response

Cantebury man Zek Campey was house-sitting for his parents on Monday when the house was broken in to, and his father’s 1965 Ford Mustang was stolen.

The house is located on Creek Road, Ashburton, and was broken into between 12:30pm to 1:30pm, Mr Campey says in a Facebook post.

The 27-year-old says the car would have possibly been around Company Road at 1:15pm and reached Rolleston at 4:00pm.

On a Facebook post on Tuesday, Mr Campey has offered a reward for any knowledge of the car's whereabouts.

The Mustang was in "immaculate condition" and "stands out," he says.

The post has since been shared more than 8,000 times and received over 600 comments.