Face masks signed by Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield aiming to raise thousands for charity

Face masks signed by Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield have been listed on Trade Me in a bid to raise money for charity.

Face mask signed by Jacinda Ardern. Source: Trade Me

The Rangiora Lions Club is selling what it calls the "iconic pieces of art" to raise funds for Blind Low Vision NZ.

Both face masks feature messages from Ardern and Bloomfield as well as their signatures.

"Be kind," Ardern has written on hers, "Kia ora, koutou, katoa," Bloomfield's says.

The Prime Minister's face mask is currently up to $4500 and the Director-General of Health's is up to $510 at the time of writing.

Face mask signed by Ashley Bloomfield. Source: Trade Me

"Guaranteed authentic. Professionally framed. Would look stunning on your wall or office. Frame 430cm x 340cm," the listings read.

"Stuck for a Christmas present for that special someone or client ?... Problem solved, and you will have raised funds for a great cause."