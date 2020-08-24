Face masks to be mandatory on public transport around NZ from Monday

The Government will make face masks mandatory on public transport from Monday, when the whole of New Zealand moves to Alert Level 2.

The Prime Minister says the type of mask will not be enforced and people can choose what type of face covering they wear.

"We continue to ask everyone this week travelling on public transport and planes to continue wearing face masks," she said.

"Given the recent transmission we have seen on this form of transport, Cabinet has decided to mandate the wearing of face coverings on public transport for Level 2 and above.

"This isn’t a decision we take lightly, but we know masks protect you and the people around you."

Ms Ardern also urged people out in public in Auckland to wear face masks, as they have been encouraged to do recently.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said children from the age of 10 and above will likely have to wear masks, "but this is still being looked at".



It comes as the Ms Ardern announced today Auckland will remain at Covid-19 Alert Level 3 until late Sunday, with the rest of the country remaining at Alert Level 2 until Sunday, September 6.