Face masks fly off shelves as worried Kiwis rush to stock up

Face masks are flying off the shelves once more with people prepared to pay premium prices.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dustmasks at hardware stores are now being snapped up with people also turning to the internet for help.

Since the announcement of New Zealand's first confirmed case of coronavirus, google searches for masks have spiked.

While marks are good at stopping sick people from passing on an infection, they have to be put on correctly.

"Often people are fiddling with their masks, and people have an opportunity to get the virus on their fingers and spread it in other ways," Dr Ashley Bloomfield explains.

"Most over the counter options won't be able to stop people form getting the virus either.

"They're not very effective, after all the virus can be also infect you via your eyes - it basically likes to land on mucus membranes - from your eyes it likes to go down your nose anyway - so i think people should not bother with facemasks," he says.

With many seen on the streets, it's hard to ignore, as people search for ways to prevent themselves contracting the virus.

"I think when people they feel out of control, being able to do something in their control decreases anxiety in the short term. Long term it can increase out anxiety," says clinical psychologist Jacki Wall.

Ms Wall says it's normal for the public to be worried about the virus.

"In terms of managing anxiety through this my recommendation is that you only get your information through a trusted source and you cap how often you're listening to that."