'What the f*** dude?' Businessman tries to drag another from his car in Adelaide road rage brawl

One driver tried to drag another from his car in a shocking road rage brawl in peak hour traffic in Adelaide.

Another motorist caught the terrifying incident on her phone camera and police are now investigating the fight.

The vision shows one driver, a businessman, try to turn off another car's engine while stopped at lights in heavy traffic.

The businessman walks back to his car, but the target of his anger, also a businessman, jumps out of his car and tries to drag the other man out his passenger door.

“What the f***, dude,” a witness filming the brawl is heard saying.

Natasha Hallett told Nine News she was travelling to work with her sister when she filmed the violence on her phone.

"They were just going at it like full on going at it, it was really intense," Ms Hallett said.