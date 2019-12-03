Eyewitness video shows Turangi building being ravaged by fire

Wild flames and thick black smoke billowed from a building in Turangi today as firefighters battled to bring the blaze under control.
Video supplied to 1 NEWS shows the raging inferno in the central North Island town.
A worker at Turangi Auto Centre told 1 NEWS there was a “big fire” at a property next door on Atirau Road.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the scene at 9:55am.
Firefighters battle large blaze in Turangi. Source: Supplied
A large fire at a premises on Atirau Road in Turangi. Source: Johno Hohaia
They sent eight fire engines and a command unit.