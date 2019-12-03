TODAY |

Eyewitness video shows Turangi building being ravaged by fire

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

Wild flames and thick black smoke billowed from a building in Turangi today as firefighters battled to bring the blaze under control.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Video shows the structure fully engulfed by flames. Source: Supplied

Video supplied to 1 NEWS shows the raging inferno in the central North Island town.

A worker at Turangi Auto Centre told 1 NEWS there was a “big fire” at a property next door on Atirau Road.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the scene at 9:55am.

Firefighters battle large blaze in Turangi. Source: Supplied
A large fire at a premises on Atirau Road in Turangi. Source: Johno Hohaia

They sent eight fire engines and a command unit.

New Zealand
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:10
Eyewitness video shows Turangi building being ravaged by fire
2
Blues photobomb newlyweds during gruelling preseason training on Auckland beach
3
Burial clothes scattered after body dug up and removed from Tongan cemetery
4
Samoa's PM urges nation not to be distracted by 'alternative cures' amid deadly measles epidemic
5
'Extremely difficult' to find hospitality workers in upper South Island
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:46

Calls for central government action as NZ Bus, Go Bus pay disputes continue

Historic hotel in Naseby suffers extensive fire damage in overnight blaze

Kawerau trialling three speed cushions to deter hoons in town
03:49

Meet the Christmas tree crew who have decorating down to a fine art