Eyewitness video shows Turangi building being ravaged by fire

Wild flames and thick black smoke billowed from a building in Turangi today as firefighters battled to bring the blaze under control.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Video supplied to 1 NEWS shows the raging inferno in the central North Island town.

A worker at Turangi Auto Centre told 1 NEWS there was a “big fire” at a property next door on Atirau Road.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the scene at 9:55am.

Firefighters battle large blaze in Turangi. Source: Supplied

A large fire at a premises on Atirau Road in Turangi. Source: Johno Hohaia