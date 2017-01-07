Eyewitness video shows smoke pouring out of bus on Auckland's Southern Motorway

Auckland's Southern Motorway at Greenlane is now clear after a bus caught fire today causing the road to be blocked.

The Fire Service say all passengers on board the coach were able to get off safely.

All three lanes on the motorway are now open and the bus has been moved to the shoulder. Lane one will close for a short period of time when the bus is removed.

One witness described seeing people walking along the motorway away from site of the fire located near the Greenlane interchange.

Fire fighters at the scene of a burning bus on Auckland's Southern Motorway. Source: Supplied

The witness described seeing "a lot of smoke in the area".