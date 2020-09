Emergency services attended the scene of a fire at a bakery in Orewa, north of Auckland.

Fire and Emergency said they responded to reports of a building on fire at about 9.30 this morning.

They said they found the roof of the building on fire.

Six appliances are in attendance from Silverdale, East Coast Bays, Manly and Albany brigades.

Eyewitness Daren Lynch told 1 NEWS he saw two people hosing down the smoking roof before fire crews arrived.