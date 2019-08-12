Eyewitness captures footage of destructive New Plymouth tornado

An eyewitness has captured on camera a tornado raging across land in New Plymouth in Taranaki.

Filming from his stopped car, Callum Dickie shared video of a tornado in Paraite.

Fire and Emergeny NZ (FENZ) confirmed a tornado has hit a building in Paraite Road, injuring one person.

Storm forecast in Taranaki. Source: MetService

Police were also called to an incident where a car was hit by a trampoline flying through the air caused by the tornado.