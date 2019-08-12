Eyewitness captures footage of destructive New Plymouth tornado

An eyewitness has captured on camera a tornado raging across land in New Plymouth in Taranaki.
Filming from his stopped car, Callum Dickie shared video of a tornado in Paraite.
Fire and Emergeny NZ (FENZ) confirmed a tornado has hit a building in Paraite Road, injuring one person.
Storm forecast in Taranaki. Source: MetService
Police were also called to an incident where a car was hit by a trampoline flying through the air caused by the tornado.
The car was driving down SH3 on Devon Road in the suburb of Bell Block. No one was injured but the driver was shaken by the incident.