Eye institute fronts up to help Kiwi families treat lazy eye condition

Amblyopia, or lazy eye, is a condition that affects around one in 25 children but it regularly goes unnoticed or ignored, but now a group of Kiwi surgeons have launched a fund to help treat it.

The Eye Institute Community Trust's Professor Helen Danesh-Meyer says: "Several hundred dollars is a significant financial burden, so this initiative is aimed at identifying those children."

Year 3 student Maria Rodgers was struggling with the condition just a few years ago.



"It made a big difference and I'm really happy that they took me, because now I read properly and I really like it," Maria said.

"My eye - it wasn't really good and I couldn't really see well."



The condition often leads to blurred vision, which therapeutic optometrist Hadyn Treanor says affects "driving, police [and] armed forces applications".



Maria's mum, Fiona Rodgers says: "Unfortunately, there is that saying out there that it will come right but with lazy eye, it has to be treated, and sooner the better."