'Extremely upsetting' - vandal cuts hole in Zealandia's sanctuary fence

A hole cut deliberately into a fence at Wellington's Zealandia wildlife sanctuary is “extremely upsetting” says staff.

The 15cm by 10cm hole was discovered in the sanctuary’s mammalian predator exclusion fence yesterday.

Zealandia’s chief executive Paul Atkins says it appears the hole was created with a power tool.

“It is extremely upsetting and disappointing to see someone target the fence in this way.

"It protects countless rare and threatened species, including kiwi pukupuku, hihi/stitchbird, tīeke/saddleback, titipounamu/rifleman, tuatara and more.”

He says the hole was the perfect size for rats and other predators to get in and put Zealandia’s rare and threatened species at risk.

Zealandia is now looking for any signs predatory invaders managed to creep into the sanctuary after the hole was made.