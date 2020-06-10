TODAY |

Extremely popular house plant variety selling for over $1000 on Trade Me

Source:  1 NEWS

Certain varieties of a much sought after pot plant are fetching upwards of $1000 on Trade Me.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Self-confessed “crazy plant lady” Michelle Vaughan has parted with one of her cherished hoya plants as demand soars. Source: Seven Sharp

The humble hoya plant has been hot property on the auction website, with Trade Me saying over 35,000 searches for them have been registered in the last few days alone.

A hoya compacta reverse variegated Hindu rope plant is currently up to $1590 with the auction due to end on Monday.

Self-confessed “crazy plant lady” Michelle Vaughan has around 300 plants inside her Auckland home.

“One became two, two became 10 pretty quickly... I stopped counting at 25, I thought that was a lot,” she told Seven Sharp.

Ms Vaughan is also selling one of her prized hoya plants, a hoya kerrii, which has just ticked over the $1000 mark in bids on Trade Me.

“I sort of bit the bullet and went, 'OK, I should have an income for my family even if it is parting with one of my favourites.'”

Luckily Ms Vaughan has more hoya plants to keep her company should her hoya kerrii sell.

One particularly large plant sold for nearly $2000 on Trade Me recently, she told Seven Sharp.

Check out her impressive selection of plants in the video above.

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Kiwis infected with Covid-19 still battling debilitating symptoms, despite being cleared of virus
2
Kiwi weightlifter David Liti and long-time coach suffer pair of Covid-19 blows - 'It's been a rollercoaster'
3
Overseas investor fined $554,000 after buying waterfront property without approval
4
Hamilton mum shares how she feeds her family of four on $100 a week
5
Māori Party wants inquiry into colonial monuments, statues and names
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:32

Couple shares pain, anguish of recovery following White Island eruption - 'Our first year of marriage has been robbed'

New Zealand planning for the most challenging and expensive election ever in September
01:38

Massive kiwifruit crop this year spurs record revenue, despite Covid-19 worker shortage

Sponge bullets suggested by Police Commissioner 'incredibly dangerous', lobby group says