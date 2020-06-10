Extremely popular house plant variety selling for over $1000 on Trade Me

Certain varieties of a much sought after pot plant are fetching upwards of $1000 on Trade Me.

The humble hoya plant has been hot property on the auction website, with Trade Me saying over 35,000 searches for them have been registered in the last few days alone.

A hoya compacta reverse variegated Hindu rope plant is currently up to $1590 with the auction due to end on Monday.

Self-confessed “crazy plant lady” Michelle Vaughan has around 300 plants inside her Auckland home.

“One became two, two became 10 pretty quickly... I stopped counting at 25, I thought that was a lot,” she told Seven Sharp.

Ms Vaughan is also selling one of her prized hoya plants, a hoya kerrii, which has just ticked over the $1000 mark in bids on Trade Me.

“I sort of bit the bullet and went, 'OK, I should have an income for my family even if it is parting with one of my favourites.'”

Luckily Ms Vaughan has more hoya plants to keep her company should her hoya kerrii sell.

One particularly large plant sold for nearly $2000 on Trade Me recently, she told Seven Sharp.