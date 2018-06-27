'Extremely cold temperatures for June', says MetService, but the worst is yet to come

MetService says the country has experienced "extremely cold" conditions during the first month of winter - but the worst could be yet to come.

Forecaster Georgina Griffiths, speaking this morning to TVNZ1's Breakfast programme said "it is unusually cold".

"If you live in the southern half of the South Island, you'll know all about it - it's been extremely cold temperatures for June," Ms Griffiths said.

The temperature overnight last night in Auckland dropped to two degrees, with many other regions dropping to just below freezing.

Taumarunui was sitting on -3 degrees at 8am and St Arnaud, near Nelson, fell as low as -6 degrees.

"It's been a long time since we've had even a typical June - and that is because, of course, we've been on baseline warming ... so it's been a bit of a shock to the system.

"There's a delay in temperatures ... they usually bottom out in July, and then we're through."