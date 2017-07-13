 

'Extreme wind' sends trampoline flying onto roof of south Taranaki house

It's not just heavy rain and snow causing destruction around New Zealand as a polar blast lashes at the country, but it appears wind is sending things flying.

Strong winds sent a large trampoline flying in Patea.

Source: Tony Day

Heading through Patea in South Taranaki this afternoon 1 NEWS viewer Tony Day captured this incredible shot of a trampoline that had landed on the roof of a house.

He told 1 NEWS there's been "extreme wind", and the house that fell victim to the flying trampoline according to Mr Day belongs to the local St John ambulance service.

More from today's polar blast:

Icy and snowy conditions have descended on the central North Island.
Source: 1 NEWS
Nervous laughter can be heard in the background on the Air New Zealand flight.
Source: Twitter : timrnz
It’s continuing to snow today in the Canterbury town making for a classic winter experience.
Source: Rosedale Weather - Twitter
Footage taken by a commuter shows the fury of the winds and wild weather hitting the capital.
Source: twitter: kelvinking_nz

