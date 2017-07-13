'Extreme wind' sends trampoline flying onto roof of south Taranaki house

Source:
It's not just heavy rain and snow causing destruction around New Zealand as a polar blast lashes at the country, but it appears wind is sending things flying.
Strong winds sent a large trampoline flying in Patea.
Source: Tony Day
Heading through Patea in South Taranaki this afternoon 1 NEWS viewer Tony Day captured this incredible shot of a trampoline that had landed on the roof of a house.
He told 1 NEWS there's been "extreme wind", and the house that fell victim to the flying trampoline according to Mr Day belongs to the local St John ambulance service.
More from today's polar blast:
