'Extreme wind' sends trampoline flying onto roof of south Taranaki house

It's not just heavy rain and snow causing destruction around New Zealand as a polar blast lashes at the country, but it appears wind is sending things flying.

Strong winds sent a large trampoline flying in Patea. Source: Tony Day

Heading through Patea in South Taranaki this afternoon 1 NEWS viewer Tony Day captured this incredible shot of a trampoline that had landed on the roof of a house.

He told 1 NEWS there's been "extreme wind", and the house that fell victim to the flying trampoline according to Mr Day belongs to the local St John ambulance service.