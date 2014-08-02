'Extreme' weather causing mobile, broadband outages in South Island

It’s another headache for South Islanders grappling with the wild weather – broadband and mobile services are down for Spark customers across Canterbury and Otago.

Damage to dual fibre cables from extreme flooding and slips is believed to be the cause of the outage, a Spark spokesperson says.

The outage is causing disruption to 159 cell sites servicing the South Island. It’s not yet known how many customers have been affected.

Spark was alerted to the outages around 5.20pm yesterday.

There's currently no indication when the outages will be resolved. Road closures due to adverse weather conditions are preventing technicians from accessing the sites.

Wild weather forced the Timaru District Council to declare a state of emergency yesterday, with residents near the flooded Rangitata River ordered to evacuate.