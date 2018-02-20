 

'Extreme mate!' Surfers brave the swells as Cyclone Gita hits West Coast

Tim and Dion say if the winds pick up too much they will head for the safety of the shore.
Source: 1 NEWS

West Coast

00:29
Greymouth Mayor Tony Kokshoorn said the winds are starting to move in now and residents should prepare.

Ex-Cyclone Gita 'a few hours' from making landfall but both islands being battered


LIVE: Emergencies declared, roads and power cut, flights cancelled as ex-Cyclone Gita lashes NZ

Raw video: Cyclone Gita's damaging winds blow off part of house's roof in Westport

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


BNZ the last big bank to drop 'other bank' ATM charge

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

The strong winds have begun to cause power outages and damage to properties as the cyclone moves in.

LIVE: Emergencies declared, roads and power cut, flights cancelled as ex-Cyclone Gita lashes NZ

The West Coast, Taranaki, Nelson and Christchurch are in the firing line.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

The worst of Gita should cross the country tonight – the morning will still be rough but should improve across the day

1 NEWS political reporter Katie Bradford brings us the latest details from the National Party leadership race.

Analysis: National Party leadership race fires up, deputy position now open

Bevan Muollo of Higgins Group says his company has been flat out delivering sandbags around the city.

'We've got to stick together' - Nelson residents grateful for free sandbag deliveries as Cyclone Gita bears down

Higgins Concrete Nelson put an offer on Facebook to deliver free sand to residents in low lying areas.


 
