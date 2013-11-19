'Extreme disappointment' for Southland police as 79 tickets issued to drivers this month

Police in Southland are extremely disappointed that nearly 80 tickets have been issued this month in a safe driving blitz conducted in several rural areas.

The Ohai Police are pleading with drivers to "do better".

Police have been carrying out prevention patrols and checkpoints to identify and stop drivers risking the lives of themselves and others, Constable Chris Wakelin of Ohai Police said today.

They focused on drivers using cellphones while driving, driving while intoxicated, speeding, and not wearing seatbelts.

"It’s with extreme disappointment we advise that since 1 July, 79 infringements have been issued for these offences around Winton, Riverton, Otautau, Tuatapere, and Ohai/Nightcaps," Constable Wakelin said.

"We are pleading with drivers to please do better," he said.

"Wear your seatbelt, stop using your cellphone while driving, drive sober, and drive to the conditions."

Too many people are dying and being seriously injured on our roads, Constable Wakelin said.

"All our families and friends use the roads on a daily basis, whether it be to take our children to school, do the shopping, or to travel to and from work.

"We all need to pay attention and take care when we’re driving, it’s for the safety or ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities."

The focus by police and their partner agencies on these high risk driving behaviours will continue, Constable Wakelin said.