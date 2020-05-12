TODAY |

Funding boost for nurses, disability workers impacted by Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

Extra support for nurses and disability workers impacted by Covid-19 has been announced by the Minister of Health today. 

The Government funding announcement came on International Nurses Day. Source: Breakfast

A $10 million fund has been set up to help pay for accommodation for nurses or disability workers who have had to stay away from their families during Covid-19.

They can also access the fund if they've been deployed to work in different parts of the country. 

"We want to help you keep your families safe. This fund will help protect vulnerable loved ones, and help staff to continue delivering essential health and disability services," Health Minister David Clark said in a statement.

A phone counselling service has been set up to provide extra mental health support for health workers.

"This year, the work of our nurses has been particularly visible with nurses making up the majority of the workforce tracing close contacts and caring for Covid-19 patients."

"Thank you for all the work that you do each and every day, and thank you again for the work you’ve done during this global pandemic," Mr Clark said.

A Covid-19 advice line was also announced so community health providers including general practice nurses, nurse practitioners, doctors, pharmacists, midwives and aged residential care providers can receive advice from their peers.

"Every frontline health and support worker, whether they’re in primary health or community, at a hospital, in an aged care facility, Maori or Pacific provider, NGO or in any other organisation delivering essential services are appreciated for their efforts and we want to support them," said Mr Clark.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
