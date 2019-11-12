TODAY |

Extra significance for NZ today as planet Mercury makes rare waltz across sun

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Space
Science

Eagle-eyed space gazers have been getting a close-up view of the closest planet to the sun.

The transit of Mercury happens only about 13 times every 100 years.

At Cook's Beach in the Coromandel this morning, the transit had extra significance.

There, almost 250-years-ago to the day, astronomer Charles Green from the Endeavour was looking at the same thing.

"They were on an expedition - a scientific expedition, specifically - to look at the transit of Mercury and the transit of Venus from Tahiti in order to calculate longitude which was so important for their navigation of the oceans," astrophysicist professor Emma Bunce told 1 NEWS.

The weather at Cook's Beach caused early nerves but cleared in time for the spectacle to be witnessed.

Watch the astrological event in the video above.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The transit of Mercury only happens about 13 times every century. This morning was one of them. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Space
Science
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:19
One of Auckland's best known restaurants closes its doors after 13 years
2
Fair Go: Should a two-pack of biscuits be the equivalent of two single packs?
3
Warnings issued after nearly 40 Auckland beaches contaminated by faeces
4
FULL LISTS: Kiwi sides announce squads for 2020 Super Rugby season
5
Cook Islands man returns to now-deserted island to find mother's grave - 'It was spiritual'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Dusty cars, vivid sunsets may be in store for parts of NZ as another smoke cloud crosses Tasman
00:41

Infrastructure Commission promises faster projects; sets sights on 500 over next decade
02:58

Three deaths reported following Pharmac epilepsy drug switch

Tip Top re-launches Goody Goody Gum Drops on a stick and it's here for good