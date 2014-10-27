Extra security in place as Timaru Hospital placed on lockdown

Timaru Police have put Timaru Hospital on lockdown.

Timaru

A spokesperson says the police advised the hospital yesterday around 3.30pm to switch to the lockdown mode.

This means that access around the hospital is via swipe card and entry for the public is only via the main doors.

The hospital will stay in lockdown mode until police advise it is safe to fully reopen.

The hospital says the lockdown does not affect patient appointments and visitation, but all access is via the main entrance.