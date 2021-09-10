Extra police staff fly into Hamilton to support officers at Auckland boundary

Extra police staff have flown into Hamilton on Friday afternoon to support officers managing the alert level boundary between Auckland the Waikato.

A specially-chartered Air Force Hercules brought in 32 officers from around the country, including some from the police college.

They make up the bulk of the 45 additional staff who will work on the Waikato side of the boundary.

"We've got demand pressures and other things in Auckland at the moment - give some of our staff the opportuntiy to have a bit of a break and actually, it's just the right thing to do for New Zealand Police," Superintendent Bruce Bird told 1News.

Police say their role at the boundary is challenging and requires judgement calls, but 99.99 per cent of travellers are happy to comply with the rules.