TODAY |

Extra police staff fly into Hamilton to support officers at Auckland boundary

Source:  1 NEWS

Extra police staff have flown into Hamilton on Friday afternoon to support officers managing the alert level boundary between Auckland the Waikato.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A specially chartered air force Hercules brought in 32 officers from around the country, including some from police college. Source: 1 NEWS

A specially-chartered Air Force Hercules brought in 32 officers from around the country, including some from the police college. 

They make up the bulk of the 45 additional staff who will work on the Waikato side of the boundary.

"We've got demand pressures and other things in Auckland at the moment - give some of our staff the opportuntiy to have a bit of a break and actually, it's just the right thing to do for New Zealand Police,"  Superintendent Bruce Bird told 1News.

Police say their role at the boundary is challenging and requires judgement calls, but 99.99 per cent of travellers are happy to comply with the rules.

The additional staff will be working and accommodated in the Waikato region and will not be required to cross into the Alert Level 4 region.

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Auckland
Coronavirus Pandemic
Travel
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Supermarket, truck stop added to locations of interest
2
Opinion: Bloomfield’s dismissal of Pacific man's suffering 'jaw dropping'
3
Recently expired WOF, rego and licences can be used until end of November
4
Live stream: 6pm and Seven Sharp 2021
5
Delta shakes up plans to reopen New Zealand
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Seven police officers isolating after tending to Middlemore Covid case

Epidemiologist bets on another Delta outbreak this year without more vaccines

Police concerned about spike in parcel thefts in lockdown

More families seek support as demand for food parcels soars