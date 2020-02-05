TODAY |

Extra police deployed in Manawatu after string of gang-related shootings

Source:  1 NEWS

Since last weekend there have been three firearms incidents in the Manawatu region linked to gangs as gang tension grows around the country. 

A file image of a New Zealand Police officer at a public gathering. Source: 1 NEWS

A 52-year-old man was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm after one was reportedly fired at a Palmerston North property on Clyde Street last Saturday. 

Shots were also fired from a vehicle at a property on McKenzie Street, Levin, in the early hours of Monday morning. 

Later that day, a similar incident ocured on Goldsmith Cresant around 11 pm. Both shootings are still under investigation. 

Leading gang researcher Jarrod Gilbert talked to TVNZ1’s Breakfast after months of unrest, turf wars and middle-of-the-street shootings. Source: Breakfast

Anyone who may have witnessed either of the incidents or may have further information is asked to contact police on 105. 

A police spokesperson says they believe there is no risk to the wider public but extra police have been deployed in the area. 

New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
Crime and Justice
