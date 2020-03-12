Extra 100 million litres of water a day granted to Auckland from Waikato River

Waikato Regional Council has today announced Auckland will be granted access to an additional 100 million litres of water a day (MLD) from the Waikato River.

Waikato river near the Fairfield bridge, Hamilton. Source: istock.com

Watercare already has consent to take 175 million litres per day from the river.

The new consent comes as the river is currently above median flow, meaning extra water is available.

“This is a real example of local solutions being created by local people,” said Waikato Regional Council chief executive Vaughan Payne.

“My staff have been working closely with Watercare on a workable resolution since late last year. It’s good to see Watercare engaging well with tangata whenua, which has enabled this significant progress to be made in line with two actions identified in the relationship agreement."

Another agreement between Watercare and Hamilton City Council will give Auckland access to an extra 25 million litres per day even if the Waikato River is not above median flow levels.

Watercare chief executive Raveen Jaduram said the agreement with Hamilton City Council is particularly valuable to Aucklanders in the short-term, as the city recovers from this year’s drought.

“Our total dam storage level is currently 67 per cent, where normally it would be nearing 90 per cent at this time of year. We are working hard to bring on new water sources for Auckland by Christmas.