Extra 100,000 doses of vaccine secured amidst measles outbreak

The Health Ministry has secured an extra 100,000 doses of the measles vaccine.

That's on top of 52,000 extra doses which arrived in the country on Sunday. Those supplies are expected to be distributed shortly.

The ministry said the extra doses are still subject to final regulatory approval by health agencies, including the department itself, Medsafe and Pharmac.

It couldn't say when the new batch of vaccines may arrive.

There have been 1348 cases of measles so far this year, 1120 of them in the Auckland region.

The outbreak has caused an unprecedented demand from patients seeking to be immunised, especially in Auckland.