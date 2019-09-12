TODAY |

Extra 100,000 doses of vaccine secured amidst measles outbreak

More From
New Zealand
Health
Auckland

The Health Ministry has secured an extra 100,000 doses of the measles vaccine.

That's on top of 52,000 extra doses which arrived in the country on Sunday. Those supplies are expected to be distributed shortly.

The ministry said the extra doses are still subject to final regulatory approval by health agencies, including the department itself, Medsafe and Pharmac.

It couldn't say when the new batch of vaccines may arrive.

There have been 1348 cases of measles so far this year, 1120 of them in the Auckland region.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Walter Orenstein spoke to Breakfast in the midst of a measles outbreak here. Source: Breakfast

The outbreak has caused an unprecedented demand from patients seeking to be immunised, especially in Auckland.

Some GP clinics had run out of the measles, mumps, rubella vaccine and the city's district health boards had been moving doses around to where they were needed most.

rnz.co.nz

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Health
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:52
Jacinda Ardern's Japan trip off to bumpy start as she names wrong nation
2
Government can afford to be more flexible in its approach to Ihumātao, expert says
3
Shane Jones disappointed 'richest tribe in the country', Tainui, didn't buy Ihumātao land itself
4
'Let's keep this internal' - Labour told sexual assault complainants not to go to police, Paula Bennett claims
5
Exclusive: Corey Webster offered Breakers over $100k of his own money to leave but was rebuffed
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Czech drug smuggler Karel Sroubek denied parole

Auckland road closed after man found outside property with serious injuries

Taika the kitten rescued from recycling belt in nick of time at a Wellington refuse station

Air New Zealand drops bid to trademark 'Kia Ora' logo