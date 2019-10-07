Extinction Rebellion protestors taken away by police after long day of disruption in Wellington

Extinction Rebellion protestors are being taken away by police, after blocking off Lambton Quay and causing disruption in Wellington today.

Protestors linked arms in a circle on Lambton Quay outside Parliament, through the main bus thoroughfare. Police broke up the circle, taking people to police vans.

Traffic is slowly able to make its way through Lambton Quay. However, protestors are still lining the road.

The group, pledging to cause "civil disobedience against climate and ecological breakdown", saw Stout Street - where the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment is located - closed this morning.

Two hundred to 300 of the climate change protestors congregated there from 7am today.

About 100 people were still there at 4pm today, as they began to head down Lambton Quay.

Earlier today, the protestors occupied the Lambton Quay branch of the ANZ bank in Wellington, with five of the protestors, including a 15-year-old, glueing themselves to a glass wall inside the bank.

When asked about the protest, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said blocking civil servants off from their work would not take climate action "any further".

"I’m never going to be opposed to someone being able to express their opinion and express their voices. But blocking people from going to do their day-to-day job doesn’t necessarily bring us any closer to the climate action they’re calling for.

"NZ is a place where people are free to protest. We would always say we want to make sure that protest action is legal, safe and non violent."