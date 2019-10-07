Extinction Rebellion protestors occupy central Wellington ANZ branch

Extinction Rebellion protestors have occupied the Lampton Quay branch of the ANZ bank in Wellington this afternoon.

Five of the protestors, including a 15-year-old, have glued themselves to a glass wall inside the bank.

Video of protestors occupying the bank show standing room only as they file into the building playing music and chanting.

Extinction Rebellion protestors with hands glued to window of ANZ bank branch on Lambton Quay, Wellington. Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier, Stout Street in the central city was closed between Ballance Street and Lambton Quay, as 200 to 300 of the climate change protestors congregated there from 7am today.

Extinction Rebellion kicked off a week of action with a "street party" and "non-violent civil disobedience" on Lambton Quay at 7am.