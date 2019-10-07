TODAY |

Extinction Rebellion protestors occupy central Wellington ANZ branch

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Wellington
Climate Change
Crime and Justice

Extinction Rebellion protestors have occupied the Lampton Quay branch of the ANZ bank in Wellington this afternoon.

Five of the protestors, including a 15-year-old, have glued themselves to a glass wall inside the bank.

Video of protestors occupying the bank show standing room only as they file into the building playing music and chanting.

Extinction Rebellion protestors with hands glued to window of ANZ bank branch on Lambton Quay, Wellington. Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier, Stout Street in the central city was closed between Ballance Street and Lambton Quay, as 200 to 300 of the climate change protestors congregated there from 7am today.

Extinction Rebellion kicked off a week of action with a "street party" and "non-violent civil disobedience" on Lambton Quay at 7am.

It's the first of more than 60 demonstrations around the world with one message, "make history or be history".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dozens of climate change protestors entered the Lambton Quay bank. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Wellington
Climate Change
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
England 'the only team' capable of beating All Blacks, says Sir Clive Woodward
2
New visa scheme for parents of migrant workers to settle in New Zealand
3
Alarmed Auckland driver urges others to 'understand road rules' after witnessing wrong way driver
4
Simon Bridges has crowd in raptures with rendition of Elvis hit Love Me Tender
5
'Proud and relieved' - Kiwi Jamie Joseph leads Japan to brink of rugby history
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:28

Alarmed Auckland driver urges others to 'understand road rules' after witnessing wrong way driver

Otago University students mourn death of fellow student at Dunedin party

Foreign forestry companies NZ's biggest landowners
04:04

'It’s a whole new world' – barista realises her dream of becoming truck driver