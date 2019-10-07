Extinction Rebellion protestors glue hands to glass inside central Wellington ANZ branch

Extinction Rebellion protestors have occupied the Lampton Quay branch of the ANZ bank in Wellington this afternoon.

Five of the protestors, including a 15-year-old, have glued themselves to a glass wall inside the bank.

Video of protestors occupying the bank show standing room only as they file into the building playing music and chanting.

Extinction Rebellion protestors with hands glued to window of ANZ bank branch on Lambton Quay, Wellington. Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier, Stout Street in the central city was closed between Ballance Street and Lambton Quay, as 200 to 300 of the climate change protestors congregated there from 7am today.

Extinction Rebellion kicked off a week of action with a "street party" and "non-violent civil disobedience" on Lambton Quay at 7am.

It's the first of more than 60 demonstrations around the world with one message, "make history or be history".

ANZ supports the goals of the protestors, a spokesperson for the bank told 1 NEWS.

"But customer and staff safety is extremely important to us so we have temporarily closed the ANZ 213 Lambton Quay branch and the ANZ Willis Street branch due to the protest activity," the spokesperson said. "ANZ supports the Paris Climate Accord goal of limiting global temperature rises this century to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels."

The company's lending to fossul fuels is less than .25 per cnet and declining, the spokesperson said.