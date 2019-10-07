Extinction Rebellion climate change protest underway in Wellington

A protest organised by Extinction Rebellion, aimed at raising awareness around climate change is underway in Wellington this morning.

Stout Street in the central city is closed between Ballance Street and Lambton Quay, with around 200 to 300 protestors congregated there.

About 20 protestors have tied themselves to a bright pink painted boat in the city, as well as the same thing with a car at the other end of the street, 1 NEWS reporters Cushla Norman said.

Extinction Rebellion kicked off a week of action with a "street party" and "non-violent civil disobedience" on Lambton Quay at 7am.



It's the first of more than 60 demonstrations around the world with one message, "make history or be history".

They have three demands: That the Government declare a climate emergency, that a citizens assembly is set up so that citizens have their say in how the issue is tackled, and they want net zero emissions by 2025.