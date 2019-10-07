TODAY |

Extinction Rebellion climate change protest underway in Wellington

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Wellington
Climate Change

A protest organised by Extinction Rebellion, aimed at raising awareness around climate change is underway in Wellington this morning.

Stout Street in the central city is closed between Ballance Street and Lambton Quay, with around 200 to 300 protestors congregated there.

About 20 protestors have tied themselves to a bright pink painted boat in the city, as well as the same thing with a car at the other end of the street, 1 NEWS reporters Cushla Norman said.

Extinction Rebellion kicked off a week of action with a "street party" and "non-violent civil disobedience" on Lambton Quay at 7am.

It's the first of more than 60 demonstrations around the world with one message, "make history or be history".

They have three demands: That the Government declare a climate emergency, that a citizens assembly is set up so that citizens have their say in how the issue is tackled, and they want net zero emissions by 2025.

The group says the lack of meaningful action is pushing people to take a stand and risk being arrested.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The protestors are trying to raise awareness about and force action on climate change. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Wellington
Climate Change
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:53
'Proud and relieved' - Kiwi Jamie Joseph leads Japan to brink of rugby history
2
Vicious left hook sees Israel Adesanya put Robert Whittaker on the canvas to become UFC middleweight champion
3
Police describe scenes of anxiety and disorganisation at 600-strong Dunedin party where student died
4
After odd question about life outside All Blacks, Steve Hansen gets media laughing with zinger of a reply
5
Child dies after suffering accidental injuries in Wellington
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:58

Drugs a main factor in rise of gangs in New Zealand, police say
01:43

Trend towards digital reading negatively affects concentration, research finds

00:15

One person remains in hospital after taking unknown substance at Auckland concert

Record number of nurses working in NZ, Health Minister says