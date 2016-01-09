 

Extinction fears as Antipodes Island albatross breeding pairs keep decreasing

The critically endangered Antipodes Island wandering albatross will be functionally extinct in the next 20 years if the population continues to decline, says Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage.

The chick is due to hatch in about two weeks.

Albatross (file picture).

Source: 1 NEWS

The albatross breeds almost exclusively on the remote Antipodes Island, about 860km south of Steward Island, and its population has been declining due to a high mortality of females.

Ms Sage, who has just visited Antipodes Island, said that at their current rate of decline fewer than 500 pairs will remain within 20 years.

The decline in numbers coincides with a change in foraging behaviour, with females travelling further than before, heading into international waters north east of New Zealand and as far east as Chile.

In the mid-90s there were 5180 pairs breeding each year on Antipodes Island, but around 2016 there were only 2900 breeding pairs there each year, Ms Sage said.

The main known human cause of adult mortality is bycatch in fisheries, while a reduction in food - squid and fish - and an alteration in the birds' foraging locations due to changing ocean temperatures may be the cause of reduced breeding success.

In New Zealand waters, a national plan of action has been developed to reduce seabird bycatch - vessels are required to use bird scaring lines and daytime line setting among other methods, to minimise the chance of accidentally hooking and drowning seabirds.

