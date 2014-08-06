Extension granted for 144k New Zealanders with soon-to-expire learners and restricted licences

The Government is granting an extension to learner and restricted car or motorbike licences that are expiring soon.

The extension will apply to holders of licences expiring between December 1, 2019 and December 1, 2021 - giving them an extension of two years, Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter announced today.

More than 144,000 licences are set to expire in the next two years; with 67,000 in the 12 months from December.

"The reprieve gives learner and restricted drivers a little more time to get their full licence, improve their driving skills or save up to pay for the test, but I want to be clear that people on time-restricted licences need to take the necessary steps as soon as possible to move to a full licence," Ms Genter said in a statement.

"The imminent expiration of driver licences is linked to a rule change in 2014 that introduced a five-year time limit on restricted or learner licences.

"Whether people are unaware their licence is time limited, or for other reasons, the current rate of learner or restricted drivers progressing to the next licence stage is too low."