Extending wage subsidy 'sensible and pragmatic', says Judith Collins

The wage subsidy payment should be extended for the four extra days Auckland is in Alert Level 3, National leader Judith Collins says.

"We're noting just how hard it is for businesses in particularly in the hospitality industry," Ms Collins said. "That is the kindest thing, and the most sensible and pragmatic thing for the Government to do and in our opinion that should have been extended for another four days."

Yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Auckland would remain at Alert Level 3 until 11.59pm Sunday, before it goes to Level 2.

When asked if that would spur the Government to extend the wage subsidy, Ms Ardern said individuals would be able to "count this full period of Level 3 as part of their application for that extension".

"So we will likely see more people eligible when they take into account that full period of restrictions."

The resurgence wage subsidy was created in the fallout of the second Covid-19 outbreak and gives two weeks of payment and can be applied up until September 4.

Ms Collins said she would support the Government if it wanted to extend the wage subsidy payment for four days.

"It would be a much better move for the Government to extend the wage subsidy for those four days given that the wage subsidy is only being paid in this time round because of the fact that Covid-19 has come back into New Zealand.

"It's certainly at no fault of the hospitality sector or businesses or their staff."

Ms Collins said the the wage subsidy was "not sustainable in its current form, which is why the border is so important, absolutely crucial".