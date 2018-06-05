 

'Exposure' and 'high level relationships' worth Obama's $30k tax payer fee for trip - Bridges

Former US President Barack Obama's trip to New Zealand cost taxpayers $30,000, despite not posting any footage of the trip on social media, and predominantly interacting with those who could afford it. 

The National leader said it was beneficial to have the former president in the country, however there’s criticism he only interacted with rich people.
Source: Breakfast

However National Party leader Simon Bridges said overall it was beneficial for NZ/US relationships. 

"Relationships matter," Mr Bridges said on TVNZ 1's Breakfast this morning. "There's not many US presidents. I would argue for the $30,000, for what we got in terms of exposure on his Instagram for tourism and the like, and also those high level relationships that we may need to call upon from time to time, it was worth it."

Host Jack Tame pointed out that former President Obama did not post about his trip to New Zealand on any of his social media outlets, despite claims beforehand he would do so. 

"The world didn't know he was here."

Mr Bridges conceded he may have seen the images elsewhere. 

"The criticism came from the fact that he didn't do anything in public, the only people who could afford to go to his big show were sponsored by the banks and big corporates, he only really interacted with rich people," Mr Tame said. 

Former President Obama did meet with a group of influential Maori women for brunch during his visit. 

Mr Bridges said care was needed around the issue of public investment for public gain, "but I think overall, when you think about our trade with the US, our security and so on, there are not many presidents of the United States". 

"No one wants to pay money that we don't need to. But here you've got a guy, he's been president to the US."

